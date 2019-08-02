Poll: Chicken or beef, you pick

Chicken beats beef when it comes to America’s favorite fast food. In a recent consumer satisfaction poll by Market Force, Chick-fil-A edged out In-N-Out Burger for the highest customer loyalty with a 79 percent rating.

In-N-Out, which held the top spot last year, came in second for overall customer satisfaction. The West Coast chain remains America’s favorite burger joint. On the flipside, McDonald’s came in last in the burger category.

According to a poll on the 8 News Now Facebook page, people seem to like the burger more. Take our poll and let us know which you prefer.