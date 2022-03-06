This week on Politics Now with host John Langeler:

-An investigation and reaction after a man threatens Governor Steve Sisolak (D) outside a restaurant.

-John interview republican gubernatorial candidate and attorney Joey Gilbert about sentencing reform, Nevada’s water problems, education and being in DC on January 6th.

-Will the legislature break up CCSD? Chair of the Education Committee St. Sen. Mo Denis (D) talks with us about it.

-Clark County Sheriff & gubernatorial candidate (R) Joe Lombardo’s stance on co-operating with federal officials.

-The committee charged with creating betting rules for E-Sports has it’s first meeting.