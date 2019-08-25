Politics NOW: CCEA strike deadline set for Sept. 10

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – This week on Politics Now with co-hosts Patrick Walker and Steve Sebelius: the Clark County Education Association, the teacher’s union, is threatening to strike on September 10.

What needs to be fixed to call it off, how Governor Steve Sisolak plans to step in, and what Clark County School District administrators are doing in order to keep schools open on that day; the Trump administration issues new rules on child migrants, which allowed them to be detained longer.

Alexandra Limon tells us why they say it will keep families together, and why critics say it will only make things worse; and it’s Patrick’s last day!

A tribute to his time on Politics Now and at Channel 8.