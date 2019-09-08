Politics Now: 9/7/2019

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (CNN) — Dorian lashed Nova Scotia on Saturday, sending trees tumbling onto cars, blowing roofs off and toppling a massive crane onto an under-construction building amid powerful winds and torrential rain.

Halifax bore the brunt of the storm Saturday afternoon, as it moved into the region as a category 2 hurricane with gusting winds. Dorian had diminished to a post-tropical storm Saturday evening when it made landfall in Halifax