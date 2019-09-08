Politics Now: 9/7/2019

This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius: The Clark County Commission decides against creating a panel to look into child deaths where they previously had interactions with Child Protective Services; State Assemblyman and Nevada Democratic State Party Chairman William McCurdy II talks about his run for a County Commission seat and the 2020 election; Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee talks about gun control, impeachment and her own 2020 re-election campaign; CNN holds a 7 hour long climate change town hall event and some new endorsements in the Democratic presidential race.