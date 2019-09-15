Politics Now: 9/14/19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week on Politics Now with host Steve Sebelius: The Clark County Education Association teachers union and the Clark County School District finalize their deal, and Tom Skancke, the man who was in charge of the 2017 CCSD reorganization, gives his insight into the problems the district is facing.

Also, the first UNLV Law & Leadership program kicks off with a host of former Nevada senators and governors, and is hosted by former Governor Brian Sandoval.

And Lisa Song-Sutton, a Republican candidate running to unseat Rep. Steven Horsford in CD-4 talks about a host of issues.