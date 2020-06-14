Politics Now: 6/13/2020

This week on Politics Now: The Nevada Primary Election is marked by long lines and frustrated voters at the three in-person voting locations.

Host John Langeler breaks down the big races in the election, including a few incumbents that will likely lose in their own primary.

Plus Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tempore Michele Fiore starts another firestorm with comments that her Republican Party called “racially charged”.

Also a look at if Congress will extend extra unemployment benefits, and what activists say they mean when they call to “defund the police.”