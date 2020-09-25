Political signs restricted along state highways, NDOT reminds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restrictions on signs for political candidates prohibit placing them along state highways, the Nevada Department of Transportation reminds.

Cities and counties also have rules about placement of political signs.

NDOT removes signs that violate regulations, and says sign owners can be fined up to $250. Campaigns can call (775) 888-7000 for more information or visit nevadadot.com for specific regulations.

NDOT offers some rules that apply: