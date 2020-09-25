Political signs restricted along state highways, NDOT reminds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Restrictions on signs for political candidates prohibit placing them along state highways, the Nevada Department of Transportation reminds.
Cities and counties also have rules about placement of political signs.
NDOT removes signs that violate regulations, and says sign owners can be fined up to $250. Campaigns can call (775) 888-7000 for more information or visit nevadadot.com for specific regulations.
NDOT offers some rules that apply:
- Federal regulations and Nevada state law prohibit political and advertising signage on public highway property, including but not limited to political signs, yard sale/event signs and realtor or business signage.
- It is important to remember that state road property often extends beyond the roadside, fence line or sidewalk of interstates, freeways, highways and urban state roads or streets.
- Political signs less than 4 by 8 feet can be posted on private property next to state roads no more than 60 days before an election.
- By state law, any political signs posted on private property within 660 feet of state roads must be removed within 30 days of the general election.