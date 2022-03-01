LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As thousands of Ukrainians flee their country by cars, trains, and foot, the Polish government is making sure to provide support.

“They are scared but try to understand freedom is not free,” Las Vegas Pierogi Village employee Yolanta Gorka told 8 News Now.

Pierogi Village (Photo: KLAS)

Gorka has been in Las Vegas for 18 years but still has family back in Poland. Although Poland is welcoming Ukrainian refugees, Gorka tells 8 News Now she is scared her native country may be the next target for Russia’s president Vladimir Putin. “It is very close to Poland it is like Nevada and California,” Gorka said.

All she can do from here is help her friends on the front line. She has been able to get messages from her friends on the front lines who desperately need items such as medication and water.

“Obviously, we aren’t there to physically help but by donating money it absolutely helps a lot of organizations,” Vice President of Polish American Social Club in Las Vegas, Iwona Podzorski told 8 News Now while visiting the Polish Deli.

Podzorski’s parents are still in Poland and are seeing the crisis their neighboring country is facing. “My dad was born in 1936 so he remembers World War II. He says this brings back memories he is very sad and devastated,” Podzorski said.

She added that Poland is not leaving any refugee stranded.

A prayer service is scheduled for Wednesday evening at Our Lady of Las Vegas Church. The Polish American Social Club of Las Vegas is also helping organize a donation drive on its website.