Police working to identify suspects in robbery of northwest valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are working to identify two suspects in the robbery of a northwest valley business on Jan. 11. The incident occurred in the 7000 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard around 8:15 p.m.

Police say the suspects walked into the business and started selecting items. They then attempted to exit without paying.

An employee confronted the pair, and one of the suspects reportedly used force to escape.

Police provided the following suspect descriptions:

Suspect No. 1: White or Hispanic male adult, between 30-40-years old. Last seen wearing blue baseball hat, dark jacket and gray pants.

White or Hispanic male adult, between 30-40-years old. Last seen wearing blue baseball hat, dark jacket and gray pants. Suspect No. 2: White female adult, between 30-35-years-old. She weighs approximately 110 pounds and has long blonde hair. Last seen wearing a dark hoodie, rippled blue jeans and tan boots.

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.