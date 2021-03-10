Police working to identify suspect in string of armed robberies in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are working to identify the suspect in a string of armed robberies at northeast valley businesses. The incidents began in late February 2021.

Police say the suspect enters businesses, produces a firearm and demands money from the register.

The suspect description is as follows:

Black male adult

Between 20-25-years-old

5’10” with a medium build

If you have information about these incidents, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.