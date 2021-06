LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are working at the scene of a barricade situation at a Walgreens at Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard.

Police said the business has been evacuated and the suspect is believed to be the only person inside.

Witnesses said the person was inside the drug store, which just east of the intersection, on the north side of Bonanza.

Police advise to stay away from the area.

