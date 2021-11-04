Gas station shooting suspect in custody without incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade was reported near Robindale and Jones, in the southwest valley, as police work to apprehend a wanted suspect Thursday afternoon.

In a police news conference at 5 p.m., Lt. Ray Spencer reported that the shooting suspect that was involved in the gas station shooting has been taken into custody without incident.

#BREAKING Gas station shooting suspect is in custody after a brief barricade situation in a nearby neighborhood. Police did not say a motive @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/NCET3Ua0xO — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 5, 2021

On Nov. 4, at approximately 12:06 p.m., LVMPD Officers arrived on Aurora Glow Street, in a residential neighborhood, in an attempt to apprehend a wanted suspect related to a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station nearby.

We learned that this a barricade situation, metro attempted to contact the wanted suspect from the shooting this morning. We are expecting a briefing at 5 PM @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HDAj3QSVXt — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 4, 2021

Related Content Search underway for gunman who opened fire at customers, killing 1 in southwest Las Vegas store

The suspect did not exit the residence so the incident was being treated as a barricade.

Metro searching for gunman in SW Vegas. We are following the latest with this story @8NewsNow https://t.co/Wz6A8imE3R — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 4, 2021

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to assist with the barricade incident.

The following intersections were blocked off while the barricade was active:

Lindell and Eldorado

Mission Palm and Eldorado

Westwind and Believe Court

Westwind and Robindale

Eldorado and Aurora Glow

Gas station where a man was shot and killed early this morning at Robindale & Jones is still blocked off. Neighbor told me they are staying inside as the search continues… one person told me he saw the armed suspect around the corner in a neighborhood before shooting @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/DW2U0Nehei — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 4, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Please avoid the area as the investigation continues.