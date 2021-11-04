Gas station shooting suspect in custody without incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade was reported near Robindale and Jones, in the southwest valley, as police work to apprehend a wanted suspect Thursday afternoon.

In a police news conference at 5 p.m., Lt. Ray Spencer reported that the shooting suspect that was involved in the gas station shooting has been taken into custody without incident.

On Nov. 4, at approximately 12:06 p.m., LVMPD Officers arrived on Aurora Glow Street, in a residential neighborhood, in an attempt to apprehend a wanted suspect related to a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station nearby.

The suspect did not exit the residence so the incident was being treated as a barricade.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to assist with the barricade incident.

The following intersections were blocked off while the barricade was active:

  • Lindell and Eldorado
  • Mission Palm and Eldorado
  • Westwind and Believe Court
  • Westwind and Robindale
  • Eldorado and Aurora Glow

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Please avoid the area as the investigation continues.

