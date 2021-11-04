Gas station shooting suspect in custody without incident

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A barricade was reported near Robindale and Jones, in the southwest valley, as police work to apprehend a wanted suspect Thursday afternoon.
In a police news conference at 5 p.m., Lt. Ray Spencer reported that the shooting suspect that was involved in the gas station shooting has been taken into custody without incident.
On Nov. 4, at approximately 12:06 p.m., LVMPD Officers arrived on Aurora Glow Street, in a residential neighborhood, in an attempt to apprehend a wanted suspect related to a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station nearby.
The suspect did not exit the residence so the incident was being treated as a barricade.
SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to assist with the barricade incident.
The following intersections were blocked off while the barricade was active:
- Lindell and Eldorado
- Mission Palm and Eldorado
- Westwind and Believe Court
- Westwind and Robindale
- Eldorado and Aurora Glow
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Please avoid the area as the investigation continues.