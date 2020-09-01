UPDATE: Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a suspect was taken into custody without incident following an hours-long barricade situation in the southwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday.

Police responded Tuesday morning to the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive, just south of Twain Avenue between Rainbow Boulevard and Tenaya Way. The 10:35 a.m. disturbance call came from a person reporting that a family member was “acting erratic and making threats.”

A SWAT unit was also dispatched to the scene.

(Eric Jungblut / KLAS)

Access to the neighborhood was shut off.

A witness heard what sounded like a “flash-bang” grenade go off as police tried to convince someone in a residence to surrender.