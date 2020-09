LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are working a barricade in the northeast Valley near Mt. Hood Street and East Lake Mead. The incident began around 1:45 p.m. at 6300 East Elwood Mead Avenue.

Authorities were conducting a follow-up on a wanted suspect. He is refusing to come out of the unit he is inside.

There are no reported evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.