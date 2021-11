LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police responded to reports of gunfire Tuesday night inside a convenience store on Tropicana at McLeod Drive in the southeast valley.

A male was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. Homicide detectives are responding to the scene. The initial call came at 5:15 p.m., police said.

The shooting occurred at the Speedee Mart at 2980 E. Tropicana Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.