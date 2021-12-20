UPDATE: Suspect in custody after barricade ends in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade situation on West Gowan Road Near Tenaya Way in the northwest valley.

A male suspect who police said was alone in the Bloom Apartments was taken into custody without incident after a standoff that lasted nearly four and a half hours on Monday morning

Police responded to a call about a domestic incident at about 7:10 a.m., and a male who had been speaking to officers refused to come out. Police said he had access to a gun.

SWAT units were called to the scene just before 11 a.m., and the man was taken into custody at about 11:30 a.m.