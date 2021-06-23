Police: Woman’s ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of her father

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly stabbing in a northeast valley neighborhood that happened in the early Wednesday morning.

According to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer, a 9-1-1 call was received around 3 a.m. to report a man had been stabbed in a mobile home in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane near Nellis and Lake Mead boulevards.

Metro police investigate deadly stabbing at mobile home on Castleberry Lane on June 23.

Spencer said the officers who responded to the scene couldn’t enter the mobile home due to a locked gate.

“Those officers challenged the residence through a PA system and a female came outside and stated that her ex-boyfriend had broke into the residence and stabbed her father,” Spencer said.

While officers were talking with the woman, the suspect attempted to escape from the mobile home, but he was taken into custody.

Spencer said detectives are in the process of getting a search warrant to process the crime scene. He said the man who was killed was in his 50s. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.