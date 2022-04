LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a woman who was hit while on an electric bike or scooter.

The incident happened on Friday night, near Charleston Boulevard and June Street, near Pecos.

Police tell 8 News Now no alcohol is suspected by the driver of the vehicle.

The roadway from Charleston and Pecos is shut down through May Street.

