Police: Woman hit, killed near Decatur and Washington early Sunday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after being hit and killed by a pickup truck early Sunday morning in the central Las Vegas valley.

Police say the fatal crash happened around 3:43 a.m. at South Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

The woman, police say, was hit by a Ford F-150 as she was crossing eastbound on Decatur Boulevard against a “do not walk” symbol.

The 46-year-old unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police do not suspect impairment to be a factor in this crash.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 62nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for this year.