Police: Woman fabricated attempted carjacking, hit-and-run story after she allegedly struck and killed man during an argument

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – Henderson Police have released more details about a dramatic scene of an attempted carjacking turned fatal hit-and-run near the M Resort Tuesday. It turns out, the woman that the police initially believed was the victim allegedly fabricated the whole story.

Everything unfolded on Feb. 23, at approximately 4:10 p.m.. The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Welpman Way in reference to a possible auto-pedestrian accident. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Kent E. Reed.

When they first arrived at the scene, they were told an unknown man stole Reed’s vehicle, struck him with it, and then fled the scene on foot. That is what 33-year-old Danika Cain told detectives, Henderson Police say.

But it was later discovered that Cain argued with Reed, and during the argument, the victim exited the vehicle, and Cain struck Reed with their vehicle, killing him. Cain was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon.

No other details were released. Anyone who may have witnessed anything or may have been driving in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard, south of the M Casino, between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., is asked to contact Henderson Police investigators at 702-267-4748.

The vehicular homicide is being investigated as the fourth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2021. Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702- 267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.