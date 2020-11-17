Police: Woman dies following crash inside Paris Hotel & Casino parking garage

The Silver and Black remain at home in Week 11 for their thirdstraight contest against an AFC West opponent. The Raiders will take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night inprimetime, as the two clubs collide for the second and final time of the regular season in 2020. In their first matchup in Week 5, the Raiders took home a victory by a score of 40-32. The Chiefslead the all-time series 65-53-2, while the Raiders will look to sweep Kansas City's club for the first time since 2012. Kickoff will commence at 5:20 p.m. PT on Nov. 22 and will be broadcast on NBC with Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on the call.

In Week 10, the Raiders hosted the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium for the first of two contests in 2020 against their AFC West rival. The Raiders, led by a rushing attack that amassed over 200 total yards, won by a score of 37-12 to move to 6-3 on the season and 3-0 within the division. RBs Devontae Booker and Josh Jacobs stole the show, accounting for four scores on the ground. Jacobs registered his third career game with at least 100 rushing yards and two rushing scores, while Booker set a new career-high with two rushing touchdowns of his own. The duo became thesecond pair of Raiders rushers to each surpass 80 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the same game, while hoisting the Raiders rushing attack to an average of 190.7 yards per game over the last three contests, a mark that ranks first in the AFC and second in the NFL over that span. On defense, the unit recorded five total takeaways for the first time since Oct. 6, 2013 againstSan Diego and just the third time in the last 10 seasons. Their four interceptions recorded marked their first-such performance since Nov. 9, 2008 against Carolina. Leading the way was S Jeff Heath, who tied a career-high with two interceptions, while LB Nick Kwiatkoski and DE Carl Nassib also added one apiece. LB Nicholas Morrow also shined in the contest, posting his second career sack, forcing a fumble and logging two passes defensed.