Police: Woman dies following crash inside Paris Hotel & Casino parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman riding passenger in an SUV has died from her injuries sustained in a crash last week inside the Paris Hotel & Casino parking garage.
Police say the crash occurred Thursday, Nov. 12 around 10:15 p.m. The driver of a 2019 Chevy Trailblazer hit a block wall inside the resort’s parking garage.
The driver was impaired and arrested for driving under the influence, according to the LVMPD.
Three passengers inside the vehicle were transported to Sunrise Hospital. Police say three days after the collision, one of the passengers, a 43-year-old woman, died at Sunrise Hospital.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified the LVMPD of the death on Nov. 15.
This death marks the 88th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020.