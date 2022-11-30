LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman on a moped dead.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Belmont Street and Dillon Avenue.

Hit and run crash along Belmont and Dillon (KLAS)

North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly hit and run along Belmont and Dillon. (KLAS)

When officers arrived they were able to locate the moped but the truck that was also involved had left the scene before they arrived.

Police believe the truck rear end the moped and the riders were then thrown from their vehicle on impact. The moped was then dragged down the street.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the truck that left the scene.

The truck is believed to be an older model white or silver pickup/work truck. It possibly has a work rack on the bed and may have front-end damage. The truck was last seen near James and Owens, police said.

The driver of the moped was initially identified as a woman by police but later corrected and identified that a man believed to be in his 30s was driving the moped and was taken to UMC.

The passenger on the moped was identified as a woman in her 40s and died at the scene.

Neither moped rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police later stated.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.