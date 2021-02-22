Police: Woman dies after being hit by car in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car Sunday night in the southwest part of the valley.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Rainbow Boulevard at Spring Valley Parkway North, police said.

The investigation shows a woman, wearing all black clothing and pushing a shopping cart, was crossing Rainbow outside of a marked crosswalk and against the pedestrian signal.

A Chrysler, traveling southbound, approached the intersection on a green light and hit the pedestrian.

The 67-year-old woman was transported to UMC Trauma, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

This collision marks the 16th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.