LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after firing shots toward a group of people near the LINQ on the Las Vegas Strip.

Officers responded to 4000 LINQ Lane around 4:15 a.m. Police say the woman was in a confrontation with some people and fired shots at them.

No one was hit or injured by gunfire, and the suspect was taken into custody, according to the department.



These are preliminary details as police are still investigating the incident.