Police Wives of Southern Nevada release statement on behalf of Lt. Erik Lloyd’s family; Metro officer died from complications from COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family, friends, and fellow officers of Metro Lieutenant Erik Lloyd are still trying to cope with the pain of his death. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police lieutenant passed away Wednesday morning from COVID-19.

Lieutenant Lloyd was recently diagnosed with coronavirus and was initially placed in critical condition as a result of the virus. However, he took a turn for the worst before succumbing to complications due to COVID-19.

The Police Wives of Southern Nevada sent a statement on behalf of the Lloyd family. It’s in ‘Remembrance of Lieutenant Erik Lloyd,’ and a way to thank the residents of Las Vegas valley for all of their support.

“On July 29, 2020, Lieutenant Erik Lloyd of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department succumbed to complications arising from his fight with Covid-19. Lt. Lloyd leaves behind his beloved wife Minddie, two daughters, Cassie and Stephane, five grandchildren, and over thirty nieces and nephews. We extend our deepest condolences to the Lloyd family as they navigate this harrowing loss. Lloyd diligently served the Las Vegas community for nearly thirty years with LVMPD. Most recently, he oversaw the Force Investigation Team for the Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing Office. Outside of his duties with LVMPD, Lt. Lloyd served proudly as the President of the Injured Police Officers’ Fund. Through his involvement both in and with the community, Lt. Lloyd leaves behind a host of friends, colleagues, and family that mourn his passing. Thank you to the Las Vegas community for your outpouring of prayers and support on behalf of Lt. Lloyd and the Family. As they continue to process their loss, they will surely need the continued prayers. We continue to extend the opportunity for those who wish to send donations to the family via the ‘Lloyd Family Donation’ button below. All tax-deductible contributions will be provided to the Lloyd family following the conclusion of the fundraising period. This fundraising effort has been approved by the Lloyd family and the LVMPD Charitable Fundraising Committee. Unity in Blue,” Police Wives of Southern Nevada

Lloyd had worked with LVMPD for nearly 30 years and was prominently known for his role as president of the Injured Police Officers Fund (IPOF), an organization that raises money for the families of fallen officers. Most recently, he worked to raise funds for injured Officer Shay Mikalonis, who was shot during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

If you would like to donate to Lt. Lloyd’s family, go here.