UPDATE: Metro officer crashes during car chase of suspect fleeing from shooting, suspect still at large

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who fled a shooting scene Friday morning and led officers on a pursuit that stretched across the Las Vegas valley and involved an officer being involved in a crash.

According to Metro police, they received a call at 7:11 a.m. with a report of a shooting near the intersection of Eastern and Stewart avenues. No one was struck by gunfire and the suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed. At one point, the chase was in the area of Boulder Highway and Sahara Avenue.

During the pursuit, an officer was involved in a crash near El Camino Avenue and Arville Street as he attempted to detain the suspect. Police said his patrol car struck a wall near the intersection and the officer was transported to UMC for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect is driving a newer maroon Nissan Altima with temporary paper plates and an Arizona flag.

Anyone with information is urged to call 311.

