Police warn public to take precautions amid spike in vehicle thefts across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Truck owners beware, Metro Police have seen a rise in car thefts since this time last year. These thieves are targeting truck models like the Ford F Series, Chevrolet Silverado’s, Dodge Ram, Honda Civics and Honda Accords.

“They broke into the truck and the steering column is demolished. Destroyed,” said Patrick Kornegay.

But what makes these trucks so desirable? Terry Hoisington, the General Manager at Fairway Chevrolet explains.

“We have a particularly strong used truck market, but the values have continued to increase in the last three or four months so now they are really at record high prices. That makes them targets for people to steal them because they are very easy to sell,” Hoisington said. “We’ve actually had an incident where we had two vehicles stolen from our dealership. Both of those ended up in Southern California with fake titles.”

Metro reports that the majority of the burglaries they’ve seen have happen at night on Mondays and Tuesday. 8 News Now spoke to one man who had his 1999 Ford F-250 broken into just a couple months ago.

“I had heard from my next-door neighbor that there had been a guy walking around and taking pictures of my gate after I had moved it forward, so it’s an organization is what I think,” said Kornegay. “They are working together here, and they know what they are doing.”

He says Metro recommended, what’s called a “Jimmy Jammer” — a device to put inside of your door panel — along with adding additional security around the property.

“They recommended cameras which I have, and big solar lights which I have now, so I’ve taken some precautions since then,” said Kornegay.

If you have your vehicle stolen, please make a police report and have the following information:

License plate number and/or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Make, model and color of your vehicle

Report the theft to your insurance company

If you locate your vehicle, please contact the police prior to driving it so it can be officially recovered and taken out of the stolen vehicle database