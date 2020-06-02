Police: Violent protests Sunday night in Las Vegas lead to 155 arrests

Las Vegas police disperse protesters with gas on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Las Vegas, during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the third night of violent protests in Las Vegas, Metro officers arrested 155 people.

On Sunday night, Metro Police say 148 people were arrested for misdemeanors and seven for felonies.

Two Metro officers received minor injuries during the protests, according to police.

Over the course of Friday through Sunday, violence and destruction led to a total of 338 arrests and resulted in police deploying tear gas and shooting rubber bullets.

The protests are in response to death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He died while being taken into custody by police. An officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck is facing charges including murder.

The protest Sunday started peacefully, but became tense around 9 p.m. when Metro’s SWAT officers — in tactical gear — deployed tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters at the intersection near Mandalay Bay. Protesters were seen running away from the area, trying to get away from the chaos.

READ: Sunday night protest on Las Vegas Strip starts peaceful, ends with tear gas and rubber bullets deployed