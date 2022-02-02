Police video shows driver being pulled over for speeding weeks before deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police body camera footage shows the driver who caused a deadly crash in North Las Vegas on Saturday being pulled over for speeding seven weeks before the crash.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, ran a red light at over 100 mph when he slammed into multiple other cars, killing himself and 8 others on Jan. 29. A family of 7 was among those killed.

The footage includes a conversation between Robinson and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer who pulled him over on Dec. 9, 2021, at 3:15 a.m. Robinson was behind the wheel of the Dodge Challenger believed to be the same vehicle in the deadly crash.

“This is a beautiful car though, why are you driving this thing so fast?” the officer asked Robinson.

Robinson told the officer he was on his way to work. He received a citation for traveling at 64 mph in the 45 mph zone on Craig Road in the east valley.

The 8 News Now I-Team revealed Robinson had a long criminal history dating back to 1989, including this speeding violation that he had just pleaded guilty to nine days before the crash. He had paid a $150 fine for going 10 mph over the speed limit.

Erlinda Zacarias is mourning the loss of four children, two stepsons, and a brother. Robinson and his passenger also died in the crash.