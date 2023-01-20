LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man captured on surveillance footage who they have identified as a suspect in a deadly stabbing at a bus stop last weekend.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Cary. The Clark County coroner said he died from a stab wound to the torso. Cary was sitting on a bus bench near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard when he was attacked around 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police released a surveillance video Friday of a man they describe as the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him. He is described as being between 20 to 35 years old, around 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, and was wearing a red balaclava and red pants with a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (&02) 828-3521, or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or go online.