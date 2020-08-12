Police: Vehicle used to dislodge 2 ATM machines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating two incidents were someone dragged an ATM machine off its foundation.

The first incident was reported at 3:36 a.m. at a Wells Fargo bank on Rainbow Boulevard near Warm Springs Road. In that case, the suspect was able to use a vehicle to drag the machine for more than 100 feet. The ATM was found discarded behind a nearby business, police said.

Less than an hour later, at 4:21 a.m., police received a call of another incident involving a Wells Fargo ATM machine. This one was on Charleston Boulevard near Decatur. (Video above is from second scene after police arrived)

When police arrived at that scene, the suspect had fled but left behind the truck used in the attempted theft.

It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are related.