Police: Utah robbery suspects arrested in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Nev. (KLAS) — Mesquite Police have arrested two suspects who committed a robbery in Utah last week.

On Monday, Sept. 14, around 9:30 a.m., a Mesquite Police officer located a U-Haul box truck with two suspects inside who matched the description of suspects who committed a robbery in Santa Clara, Utah Sunday night.

Officers detained them while they initiated a criminal investigation. Santa Clara Utah Police Department confirmed the suspects’ involvement in a robbery.

The two police departments worked together and located several key pieces of evidence linked to the robbery in Utah.

Detectives also located crystal methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Virginia Mae Wibbens, 29, of St. George, Utah

Jerry Michael Davies, 46, of Grand Junction, Colorado

Jerry Michael Davies, 46, of Grand Junction, Colorado, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of false identification and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Virginia Mae Wibbens, 29, of St. George, Utah, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to the felony charges, both suspects were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Santa Clara Police Department will submit arrest warrants for the crimes committed in Utah.