Police union files complaint against Metro over NFL Draft work hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The union that represents Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers has filed a complaint against the department regarding work hours during the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Steve Grammas, Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

Metro recently announced blackout dates for vacations, leave, and out-of-state travel from April 22 – April 26 due to coverage needed for the NFL Draft which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to Las Vegas.

According to the union, the dates are a breach of an agreement between LVPPA and the department.

Metro Public Information Officer Larry Hadfield said the department is taking extra safety precautions just like they do on New Year’s Eve.