Police: Two women arrested after video of elder abuse surfaces online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A video that surfaced online led to the arrest of two women accused of abusing elderly victims.

The LVMPD Special Victims Section received a video from social media on Dec. 29 which depicted an elderly victim and a vulnerable adult being physically abused by a caretaker.

Detectives from the section’s Elder Abuse Unit immediately launched an investigation into the incident, and quickly identified and arrested the caretaker, Stephany Gilbert, 26.

Detectives learned that the incident had happened on Dec. 25 at the home of Jakia Edwards, 23. Police say Edwards was seen in the video as she recorded Gilbert berating the victims and physically abusing them.

Police located and arrested Edwards on Dec. 30.

Gilbert and Edwards were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges:

Neglect Older or Vulnerable Person

Abuse Older or Vulnerable Person

Conspire to Abuse, Exploit, or Isolate Older or Vulnerable Person

In 2020, LVMPD’s Elder Abuse Unit made an arrest or submitted for an arrest warrant in 58 cases.

Many cases of elder abuse go unreported, Sergeant James Johnson of the Elder Abuse Unit says.

Anyone who suspects elder abuse is taking place is urged report it to the LVMPD Elder Abuse Unit by phone at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or leave a tip on the website.