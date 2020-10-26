Police: Two domestic disturbance calls overnight displace families, both suspects at large

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following multiple homicides over the weekend, Metro police also responded to two different domestic disturbance calls, just hours apart. Both suspects in these two incidents are at large.

The first one occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday when an argument ensued between a man and his girlfriend inside a residence near Bonanza and Pecos roads.

Police say the argument escalated when the suspect battered his girlfriend, and then pointed a gun at her and other people. According to LVMPD, there were no serious injuries reported.

All the victims exited the house shortly after Patrol arrived.

Police set up containment and patrol officers tried to make contact with the suspect, but were not able to establish first hand verification that he was still inside the residence.

LVMPD says the perimeter was eventually broken down, and arrangements were made to provide safe housing for family members for the night.

A short time later, just after midnight Monday morning, officers responded to a family disturbance in the 5000 block of Larkspur Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street in the east valley.

The suspect reportedly chased the victim, his brother, out of residence with a knife. Police say the victim was not injured.

Containment was set up, but officers were not able to establish contact with the suspect. The perimeter was broken down, and family members sought shelter at a different location.