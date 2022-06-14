LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a missing 62-year-old man who might be in emotional distress and need medical assistance.

James Farbridge-Currie was last seen on Monday, June 13 around 9:10 a.m. near the 7000 block of Winter Ridge Street, which is near Deer Springs Way and Fort Apache Road in the northwest valley.

Police urge anyone who sees Farbridge-Currie to not approach him and to contact police. If you are aware of his whereabouts, you can call Metro at (702) 828-3111 or contact Metro’s Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.