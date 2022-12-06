LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping someone will recognize a suspect accused of two armed robberies.
The suspect’s image was captured on camera and released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to Metro, the robberies occurred on consecutive days. The first was Monday, Dec. 5, around 2:25 a.m. at a business near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street. Police said the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired it once while demanding money from the victim.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 12:45 a.m., police said the suspect once again pulled out a handgun and fired a shot after going into a business on E. Charleston Boulevard near Pecos Street. There were no injuries in either robbery, police said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 20 years old, who is 5-foot-6 inches tall and around 180 pounds. He was last seen in a black baseball hat with a “P” and wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and black pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment may result in a cash reward.