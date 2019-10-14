Police trying to identify body found under tarp

LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas are trying to identify a dead body discovered underneath a tarp in a desert lot. The man’s body was found Saturday morning.

Witnesses say the 62-year-old man was sleeping under the tarp the night before. Tire tracks were near the body, leading police to think the man was run over while he was sleeping under the tarp.

Police say about 9:30 p.m. Friday, a pickup truck with a flatbed trailer that was being used for a float in the Pride Parade entered the lot. The truck was last seen heading south on Casino Center Boulevard.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Metro Police or Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.