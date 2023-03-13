LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In recent years, there have been cases where inmates have either beaten or killed another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center. Las Vegas police are implementing new technology to identify dangerous phone calls involving inmates with the goal of stopping the violence.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said used a $45,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety to purchase the Word Alert technology. In 2021, inmates made nearly 1.5 million calls to family, friends, and associates outside of

the jail.

A person incarcerated in the Clark County Detention Facility makes a call at one of the location’s provided phones. (KLAS)

Inmate calls are monitored by officers but the “process is tedious, costly, and time-consuming,” according to a news release from Metro.

Metro police estimate the Word Alert technology will cut the research time for officers by 30 to 50% in identifying concerning language or conversations that might indicate illegal activity, escape plans or an inmate who may be in danger.

The new tool automatically transcribes all calls and translates them to English if necessary

and allows officers to go directly to the portion of the call that is concerning.

The grant runs through 2023. The Detention Services Division is hopeful additional funding will ensure the program’s continuation.