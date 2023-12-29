LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details are expected to be released in an early morning rampage by a man who stole a police vehicle and carjacked drivers at gunpoint on Wednesday, Las Vegas police said.

LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi will hold a media briefing at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting which involved two Metro police officers and three Nevada State Patrol troopers firing their weapons. 8NewsNow.com will livestream the news conference.

It’s expected the suspect will be officially identified. Police said, prior to the crime spree, the suspect opened fire on his parents, killing his mother which then resulted in a police chase whent he suspect stole a patrol vehicle.

The chase went through several valley neighborhoods and resulted in the death of Jerry Lopez, a father of seven. Lopez’s wife told 8 News Now her husband was on his way to work when he was carjacked and killed.

The rampage came to an end when the suspect’s carjacked vehicle broke down and the suspect refused to cooperate with officers. The suspect died in the vehicle.