LIVE: Police to release more details in officer-involved shooting Monday where officer exchanged gunfire with suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to release more details on the shooting Monday involving a police officer and suspect.

The two exchanged gunfire in an east Las Vegas neighborhood when police responded to a call around 3 a.m. at an apartment building on Villa Knolls North Drive, off Tropicana Avenue near Pecos Road.

8NewsNow.com will carry live streaming coverage of the news briefing at 1:30 p.m.

After shooting at police, the suspect ran from the scene and police have not made an arrest in the case. The officer who returned fire at the suspect was identified as Officer Curtis Paul. No one was injured.

Paul has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

This was the 16th officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.