LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will release more details of a shooting involving officers last week near the Galleria at Sunset Mall in Henderson.

Assistant Sheriff James Seebock will conduct the news briefing at 9 a.m. 8NewsNow.com will have live-streaming coverage.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, March 1, after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue, but were unable to and pursued the car until it crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Stephanie Street and Sunset Road. According to Metro police, a suspect ran from the vehicle while holding a gun and turned toward officers. Police fired at the woman, striking her. She was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

On Friday, Metro identified the two officers as Officer Jacob Barr, 29, and Officer Justin Garcia, 26.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.