Police to release details on killing of intruder in exclusive Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More details will be released Thursday afternoon in the police shooting and killing of an intruder in an upscale gated Southwest Las Vegas neighborhood.

Police said the man was attempting to attack the homeowner with a hammer when he was shot by Metro Police officers.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman will hold a news briefing at 2 p.m. to release details of the shooting and possible police body camera video.

Nathaniel Sironen, 40, was shot and killed in the early hours of Monday, Dec. 8 at a home in the Spanish Hills neighborhood on Tropicana Avenue near the 215 Beltway. Police went there in response to a call of a burglary in progress and when they entered the home, they witnessed the attack.

This was the 18th officer-involved shooting for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2020.