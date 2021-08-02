Police to hold news briefing on shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Nevada Department of Public Safety will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. to release additional details in the July 27 shooting involving NHP troopers that occurred on I-15.

8NewsNow.com will carry a live stream of the news conference at 3:30 p.m.

Douglas Claiborne, 60, was killed in that shooting on Tuesday after leading NHP on a car chase that lasted 20 minutes and left NHP Trooper Micah May critically injured. May was struck by Claiborne as he was putting stop-sticks on the freeway in an attempt to stop the chase. The force of the crash sent Trooper May through Claiborne’s front windshield. Two days later, 46-year-old Trooper May was removed from life support leaving behind a wife and two children.

The chase ended on I-15 near Sahara Avenue when troopers were able to put Claiborne’s car in a spin and stop it. Troopers fired at Claiborne believing he was reaching for a weapon. According to the Clark County Coroner, Claiborne was shot in the head and torso.

The I-Team uncovered that Claiborne had a history of methamphetamine drug use and lengthy criminal history.