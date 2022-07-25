LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the new school year approaches the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department teamed up to give back to local students in a big way.

Officers along with the LVMPD Foundation will hand out over 13,000 backpacks to students over the course of the next two weeks.

The backpack round-up will take place at 12 different locations across Southern Nevada.

The annual giveaway supports LVMPD’s goal of working in partnership with the community.

Each year, officers look forward to this event to help the students they serve to start the

school year right.

July 26, 4 p.m — 3075 Walnut Road at Walnut Recreation Ctr.

July 27, 10 a.m.– 1600 Rock Springs Dr at Woofter Park

July 30 11 a.m. — 4630 Koval Lane at International Villas Apts

July 30, 10 a.m — 7060 Windmill Ln. at Windmill Library

July 30, 9 a.m. — 3075 Walnut Road at Bob Price Rec. Ctr.

Families are asked to visit the backpack giveaway closest to their home. Children must be present

to receive a backpack.