Police to give ‘significant’ update on John ‘Little Zion’ Doe case at 3 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will provide an update on the homicide case involving an unidentified boy whose body was found more than a week ago off State Route 160, near Mountain Springs.

Police will hold a news conference to release the latest information at 3 p.m.

8NewsNow.com will have livestreaming coverage of the news conference.

Investigators and the FBI say John “Little Zion” Doe is believed to be 8 to 10-years-old. A hiker found the boy’s body on Friday, May 28, at the Mountain Springs Trailhead. Police believe his body had been recently placed there, and he was the victim of a homicide.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Metro has declined to provide more information about the boy’s death.