Police to give ‘significant’ update on John ‘Little Zion’ Doe case at 3 p.m.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police will provide an update on the homicide case involving an unidentified boy whose body was found more than a week ago off State Route 160, near Mountain Springs.

Police will hold a news conference to release the latest information at 3 p.m.

8NewsNow.com will have livestreaming coverage of the news conference.

Investigators and the FBI say John “Little Zion” Doe is believed to be 8 to 10-years-old. A hiker found the boy’s body on Friday, May 28, at the Mountain Springs Trailhead. Police believe his body had been recently placed there, and he was the victim of a homicide.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Metro has declined to provide more information about the boy’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories