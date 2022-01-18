Police to discuss officer involved shooting from Jan. 12

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are holding a news conference this afternoon at 4:00 regarding police shooting near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip last Wednesday night. One suspect was hospitalized after being shot by Las Vegas Metro police late on January 12 around 10:42 p.m.

According to Metro Captain Carlos Hank, officers who were in that area were summoned by a woman who needed assistance. “While the officers were speaking with the female, a subject exited a vehicle that was nearby and started firing on the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect fled on foot into a local desert area,” Hank said.

Scene of an officer involved shooting Wednesday night near Las Vegas Blvd South and Sunset. (Image: KLAS)

The officers were able to take the suspect into custody. No one else was injured. “The suspect was then transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition,” he said.

This was Metro’s third officer-involved shooting in 2022.