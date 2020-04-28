Police: Teen was in crosswalk when he was struck, killed by hit-and-run driver

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 15-year-old is dead following a hit-and-run crash in southeast Las Vegas Monday night and a 34-year-old woman is facing charges. Police say the teen was in a crosswalk when he was struck and killed.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of E. Tropicana Avenue and Morris Street, east of Nellis Boulevard.

According to Metro police, witnesses said a red Acura MDX was traveling west on Tropicana and failed to stop for the 15-year-old boy who was attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk. The driver’s side of the car struck the teen.

Police said the driver left the scene of the crash, did not attempt to help the teen and didn’t report the crash. The driver, Crystal Helm, was later found by police, arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

An ambulance also happened to be on Tropicana and the crew in that ambulance witnessed the crash. The teen was transported to Sunrise Medical Hospital where he died of his injuries.

This is the 32nd traffic related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.