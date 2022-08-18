LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– NVLPD has taken a suspect into custody for a shooting that occurred on Aug. 11 near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.
Curtis Smith has been arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, police say.
On Aug. 11 around 3 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a shooting involving two men in North Las Vegas. According to police, both men were taken to UMC for medical treatment.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.