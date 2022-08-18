LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– NVLPD has taken a suspect into custody for a shooting that occurred on Aug. 11 near Alexander Road and M.L.K Boulevard.

Curtis Smith has been arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, police say.

Curtis Smith mugshot

On Aug. 11 around 3 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a shooting involving two men in North Las Vegas. According to police, both men were taken to UMC for medical treatment.

Shooting near M.L.K Boulevard and Alexander Road on Aug. 11, 2022 (Credit: KLAS)

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.