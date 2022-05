LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have taken a suspect into custody following a barricade with police on Thursday evening.

The incident was called into police as a shooting in the 200 block of Mission Catalina Lane, near Decatur and Alta, just before 5 p.m.

Police were able to locate one victim who was shot in the leg, that person was later taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released.